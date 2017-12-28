The beauty industry has only recently begun to become more inclusive of women of colour.
There’s still a disparity in the amount of products catering to those on the fairer end of the spectrum, while those of darker complexions still find themselves having to go to extreme lengths to find suitable makeup.
This can be especially taxing when trying to achieve that ‘natural’ look - you know, the famed ‘no-makeup makeup’ look.
Well, some brands have finally started to do tinted moisturisers in darker hues - and the same applies to lip products.
With that in mind, here’s our round-up of great products to achieve that effortless beauty look on darker skin.
1. Base
Whether or not you want people to know your threw on some paint, primer is always a good idea on all skin tones..
Alima Pure Smooth + Prime, £42.
NARS Cosmetics Pore And Shine Control Primer, £27.
2. Coverage
To achieve the look of healthy, dewy skin (aside from tonnes of water and a strict skincare routine), make use of tinted moisturiser.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser SPF 20 - Oil Free, Mocha, £34.
Alternatively a foundation could work, as long as its applied with a light touch.
Alima Pure Liquid Silk Foundation Cashmere, £38.
3. Lips
The giveaway to whether you’re dolled up often stems from an overdone lip. If you want to appear effortless, go for tinted balm or flesh toned lippy.
Tata Harper Be Adored Lip treatment, £26.
Eve Lom Kiss Mix LIPPY, £18.
Chantecaille Lip Chic in Gaia, £22.
4. Eyes
Nothing says ‘couldn’t care less’ like ‘naturally’ thick bushy eyebrows.
Glossier Boy Brow, £14.
Dolling up eyelashes is the one makeup ritual you don’t have to compromise for this look. Just make sure to avoid clumps.
100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara - Black Tea, £20.
5. Cheeks
It is a common misconception that women of a darker complexion can’t wear blush. If anything, a blush lends itself to a darker skin tone because it stands out less vibrantly, so it looks like a subtle flush.
Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush, £27.
MAC Cosmetics Mineralise Blush, £23.
6. Embellishments
Every girl needs to glow, but many women of darker complexions run the risk of glowing to the gods.
So a tip is to mix your highlighter with your tinted moisturiser to tone it down, and apply that to the higher end of the cheekbones, as well as the lid bone.
Chantecaille Liquid Lumière Anti-Aging Illuminator, £33.
Epara Skincare Hydrating Mist, £36.
To finish, a natural toner is ideal for sealing all your natural-looking makeup for a subtle glow. One like Jurlique’s rose water or Epara’s face mist.