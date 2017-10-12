In honour of Black History Month, we’ve taken a look at five inspiring women who own some of the best beauty businesses currently nailing it in the UK. Nowadays, black-owned beauty businesses are few and far between. But time was, they were practically unheard of. Before we share our chosen five, let’s take a step back to where it all began during the late 1800s. Madam C.J Walker exceeded expectations by growing a beauty empire that lead her to become one of America’s first self-made female millionaires.

Walker, neé Sarah Breedlove, was an African American entrepreneur, philanthropist and civil rights activist. A child of ex-slaves, she paved the way in the beauty industry so that others like her - black, female - could follow in her footsteps.

A post shared by Madam CJ Walker Beauty Culture (@mcjwbeauty) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Founding a haircare line that stands to this day, Madam CJW’s legacy opened the door for women of colour to take control of their lives and thrive. “I gave myself a start,” said Walker, “by giving myself a start.”

A post shared by Madam CJ Walker Beauty Culture (@mcjwbeauty) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Thus, whether they know it or not, these five black female entrepreneurs are paying homage to Walker, simply by being slicker than. Charlotte Mensah Owner of the popular Hair Lounge 1999 salon on Portobello road, Charlotte Mensah has won a slew of awards, including the Stylist 2017 award in the ‘Best Conditioner for Thick Hair’ category. Mensah’s products (which including the Manketi oil-based ’poo, conditioner and oil) are adored and used by people with varying hair textures. Her lounge is frequented by local youth and influencers to politicians, actresses and writers including Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

A post shared by Charlotte Mensah (@charlottemensah) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

A post shared by Charlotte Mensah (@charlottemensah) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:56am PST

EPARA Skincare Epara Skincare is a luxury skincare line created to “cater to the unique yet underserved needs of women of colour.” With a brand name that literally translates as ‘to cocoon oneself,’ it’s no wonder this skincare line (founded by Nigerian businesswoman Ozohu Adoh) was snapped up by Harrods within its first year of launching.

A post shared by Epara (@eparaskincare) on Oct 6, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

A post shared by Epara (@eparaskincare) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Afro Hair And Skin Co. Made with entirely organic and natural ingredients, the products hailing from The Afro Hair And Skin Company have garnered high praise from beauty bloggers and the media alike. An advocate for holistic health and wellness in black women, founder Ibi Meier-Oruitemeka launched the brand to provide high functioning natural alternatives to more commercial brands.

A post shared by The Afro Hair & Skin Co.® (@afrohairandskinco) on May 9, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

A post shared by The Afro Hair & Skin Co.® (@afrohairandskinco) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

MDMflow MDMflow is the conception of 22-year-old London College of Fashion graduate and cosmetics scientist Florence Adepoju. The cult favourite brand takes its inspiration from ’90s hip-hop culture and features lipsticks in delectable shades targeted to suit all skin tones.

A post shared by MDMflow (@mdmflow) on Sep 2, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

A post shared by MDMflow (@mdmflow) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

Nails & Brows Mayfair Founded by Sherrille Riley, Nails and Brows has quickly become the go-to boutique for gorgeous, full but natural-looking eyebrows. The manis, too, are particularly chic. Expanding the business from brick and mortar to digital, Riley launched a line of brow solutions including brow brushes and pencils. Riley’s moto is “defining what is naturally yours.”

A post shared by #Nailsandbrowsmayfair (@nailsandbrowsmayfair) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT