Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty launch made diversity in the beauty industry look like the most normal thing in the world - as apposed to something that is still sadly a rarity despite high demand.
The collection drops on 8 September, but the teaser video is already here:
The models in the campaign include Duckie Thot, Halima Aden, Leomie Anderson and Paloma Elsesser.
Dubbing itself as “the new generation of beauty,” Fenty Beauty is setting us all sorts of goals.
Rihanna showcases her models (some of them new faces) sharing positive messages in stand-alone videos.
We’re sure the message that “you don’t have to be the same all the time” will resonate with a generation of consumers who don’t want to be boxed in.
As well as the campaign being diverse and woke, the makeup line is simply gorgeous.
There are powders in warm, glittering hues for glowing subtlety and bolder shades perfect for the party season.
In true Rihanna style, there products have names like Yacht Life, Fire Crystal and Confetti.