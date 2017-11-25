Militants were carrying an Islamic State flag when they killed more than 300 people in an attack on a mosque in Egypt’s North Sinai, authorities have said. The gunmen, some wearing masks and military-style uniforms, surrounded the mosque blocking windows and a doorway and opened fire inside with automatic rifles, the public prosecutor’s office said.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Wounded are taken to hospital

Witnesses say gunmen set off a bomb at the end of Friday prayers at the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of El-Arish city, and then opened fire as worshippers tried to flee, shooting at ambulances and setting fire to cars to block roads. Images on state media showed bloodied victims and bodies covered in blankets inside the mosque.

Stringer . / Reuters A Quran and remnants of personal belongings of victims, seen at the mosque