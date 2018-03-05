PA Archive/PA Elaine Lordan found fame in Eastenders as Lynne Hobbs, sister of Kat Slater in the BBC soap

The Daily Mail’s website has amended an article after criticism over its use of “inhumane” pictures of former Eastenders actress Elaine Lordan. The Mail Online article included 58 separate images of Lordan, 51, which showed the star appearing to drink from a bottle of wine in the street. The actress, who played Lynne Hobbs in the BBC soap, has spoken in the past about her alcohol use and was previously found guilty of drink-driving. The charity Alcohol Concern told HuffPost UK that the coverage, which included a print article in Monday’s Daily Mail, was “unkind and intrusive”. And press watchdog Ipso confirmed to HuffPost on Monday it has so far received 13 complaints over the Mail’s articles.

Mail Online/HuffPost UK The Daily Mail's website has edited an article after criticism of its use of photographs of the former soap actress

But after HuffPost approached the Mail for a statement about the piece, the website article was updated and 26 images of Lordan were removed. Many of the images that disappeared from the page were close-ups of Lordan appearing to drink from the bottle. The edits left 32 paparazzi shots of the actress still published on the site. The online article provoked a backlash from readers, one of whom commented: “Actually felt very uncomfortable reading this and the pictures were more than intrusive. Sad, all round and I am sure the family would prefer not to be in print.”

If anything Backgrid encourage... picture stories like this Backgrid photo boss David Taylor