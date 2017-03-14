If you want to boost your memory, you could try out a brain-training app or give the ancient Greeks’ techniques a go.

But it’s probably best to steer clear of a new method uncovered by researchers at Imperial College London.

Their study reveals that stimulating the brain with electricity can synchronise brain waves and boost short-term memory.

It could one day be used to bypass damaged areas of the brain and relay signals in people with traumatic brain injury, stroke or epilepsy.