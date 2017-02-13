All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    13/02/2017 22:56 GMT

    Elle Style Awards 2017: Emma Watson And Debbie Harry Among This Year’s Winners (Full Winners List)

    Damaris Goddrie won the Model Of The Year award.

    Emma Watson was awarded the Woman Of The Year title at the 2017 ELLE Style Awards

    Watson was presented with the award, in recognition of her acting career and campaigning for gender equality, on Monday 13 February.

    “I’m not sure I deserve it really. But, I’ll take it,” Watson joked.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    The 20th annual ceremony hosted by broadcaster Nick Grimshaw also saw Debbie Harry receive the award for Style Icon and Orsola De Castro was presented with the H&M Conscious Award, in recognition of her pioneering work in sustainable fashion.

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Orsola de Castro was presented with her award by Sam Rollinson.

    The full list of winners is as follows:

    Woman Of The Year - Emma Watson
    British Brand of the Year - Christopher Bailey, Burberry
    Style Icon - Debbie Harry
    Breakthrough Actress – Sasha Lane
    Album Of The Year - Christine and the Queens
    Emerging Brand Of The Year - Kym Ellery
    British Designer - Erdem
    H&M Conscious Award - Orsola De Castro
    Actor Of The Year - Riz Ahmed
    Model Of The Year - Damaris Goddrie

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Damaris Goddrie at the Elle Style Awards.

    Want to see more? Check out every look from the red carpet in our gallery below:

