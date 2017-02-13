Emma Watson was awarded the Woman Of The Year title at the 2017 ELLE Style Awards.
Watson was presented with the award, in recognition of her acting career and campaigning for gender equality, on Monday 13 February.
“I’m not sure I deserve it really. But, I’ll take it,” Watson joked.
The 20th annual ceremony hosted by broadcaster Nick Grimshaw also saw Debbie Harry receive the award for Style Icon and Orsola De Castro was presented with the H&M Conscious Award, in recognition of her pioneering work in sustainable fashion.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Woman Of The Year - Emma Watson
British Brand of the Year - Christopher Bailey, Burberry
Style Icon - Debbie Harry
Breakthrough Actress – Sasha Lane
Album Of The Year - Christine and the Queens
Emerging Brand Of The Year - Kym Ellery
British Designer - Erdem
H&M Conscious Award - Orsola De Castro
Actor Of The Year - Riz Ahmed
Model Of The Year - Damaris Goddrie
