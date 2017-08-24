Elon Musk has shared the very first picture of SpaceX’s own space suit and we have to say, we’re sold.

The suit is just about everything you could want from a space suit, blending sleek design with a level of practical futurism that makes it feel like a logical step forward from today’s designs.

What sets the suit truly apart however is the fact that unlike international space agencies, SpaceX actually took visual aesthetics into consideration.

When it comes to space, looking-good has always been just about at the bottom of an engineer’s list of objectives when creating a new piece of equipment.