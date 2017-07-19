Emily Ratajkowski has had enough of being told she’s not a true feminist if she dresses in a provocative manner.

The model-come-actress - who has walked the runway for luxury designers Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs - believes showing off your body doesn’t equate to failing at feminism.

“To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist,” Ratajkowski told Allure.

“If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman’s choice, and it makes her feel good, then that’s great. Good for her.”

And we couldn’t agree more.