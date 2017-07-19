Emily Ratajkowski has had enough of being told she’s not a true feminist if she dresses in a provocative manner.
The model-come-actress - who has walked the runway for luxury designers Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs - believes showing off your body doesn’t equate to failing at feminism.
“To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist,” Ratajkowski told Allure.
“If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman’s choice, and it makes her feel good, then that’s great. Good for her.”
And we couldn’t agree more.
Taking to Instagram, the model shared snaps of her photoshoot with the magazine for their August cover story on Tuesday 18 July.
“Allure. Thank you to the incredible team who made this cover special,” she wrote.
Ratajkowski - who is a huge supporter of Planned Parenthood - also discussed how society views women’s breasts.
“It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts,” she said. “That’s when I realised how fucked our culture is.
“When we see breasts, we don’t think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualised images.”