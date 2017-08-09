Emma-Jayne Wilson is a leading female jockey, having won more than 1,300 races in her career. The 35-year-old competed in her first race on 21 August 2004. The next day, she raced again and won, which really set the tone for the rest of her award-winning career. Wilson began riding aged nine and knew from a young age that she wanted to race professionally. “Ever since I was a kid I always wanted to race,” she previously told HuffPost UK. “I love horses, that’s where it stems from. For me, it was taking my two biggest loves of being in a competition and horses and putting them together. It just seemed like the natural thing to do.” Growing up, Canadian-born Wilson played American football for 15 years and rugby through high school, but as she began racing more competitively, the risk of injury was too high to continue those sports. Wilson has won numerous awards over her career, last year she was named one of the most influential women in sport by the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS). We caught up with her ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup to talk fitness, food and motivation.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

My Journey 🌍 What do you credit to your success in your fitness journey? “Motivation - I feel that without the right motivation things just don’t get done. For me, the dream of being a jockey was the beginning, but now the motivation has turned into becoming the best that I can be - that pushes me through the long days and tough workouts.” What’s one of the most memorable moments in your career and why? “I remember the first race that I ever rode like it was yesterday. It was the last race on a Friday afternoon, it had rained all day, but the sun had peeked out- making the track a glistening, muddy mess. I was on a horse named Flying Sharon. She finished last. It may not have been very memorable to anyone else, but it meant everything to me... I had finally done it, I was a jockey.” Was there ever a low point where you wanted to throw the towel and how did you get past it? “There have been times when politics have played more of a role than I wish they did - as an athlete, politics are the farthest thing from my mind when it comes to winning races and it disappoints me to have to acknowledge them.”

Dubai Duty Free Cup

My Training 💪 Talk us through your week in fitness. “During the racing season my days consist of working with the horses in the morning and then competing in racing during the afternoon. In the morning, I will be getting on as many as 5-6 horses and putting them through their weekly race-like drills. In the afternoon, I will compete in as many as 10 races on the card. “During my off season I will work out four or five times a week - consisting of hot yoga, Crossfit, and sessions on a mechanical race horse.” What’s your favourite type of workout and why? “I really enjoy my Crossfit sessions. My trainer, Matt, not only creates very gruelling work outs, he designs them to be very balanced for my strengths and weaknesses.” Do you have rest days? “My wife just gave birth to twins in February - so I’m not sure if you can call my off days ‘rest days’! But that is how I happily spend my days off.”

Dubai Duty Free Cup