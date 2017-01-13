Emma Stone's Makeup Artist Reveals The Exact Lipstick She Wore To The 'La La Land' Premiere

Emma Stone’s makeup artist has revealed how to recreate the berry-coloured pout the actress sported at the ‘La La Land’ London Premiere.
Stone posed on the red carpet at London’s Ham Yard Hotel on Thursday 12 January, in a shimmering burgundy slip dress by The Row (the fashion brand founded by the Olsen twins), which she paired with a bold glossy lip.
Stone’s makeup artist Rachel Goodwin took to Instagram following the premiere to reveal the striking lip colour was Nars’ Audacious Lipstick in Liv, £24.
Goodwin spoke to Vogue about the inspiration behind Stone’s statement lip.
“Emma was wearing a simple slip dress by The Row and it just reminded me of the kind of dresses models wore to parties in the early Nineties,” she said.
“Girls like Shalom Harlow and Kate Moss had this way of making the most simplistic dress look elegant and memorable. I chose to focus on a lip because it had a feeling of rebelliousness but chic at the same time.”
Goodwin added that this shade is a great evening look for redheads.