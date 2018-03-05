Emma Stone took the opportunity to call out the underrepresentation of female filmmakers at this year’s Oscars, as she took to the stage to present the award for Best Director.

A year on from bagging her first Academy Award for her performance in ‘La La Land’, Emma was invited back to present the award for Best Director, and couldn’t resist the opportunity to take a swipe at the male-dominated category.

Prior to reading out this year’s five nominees, Emma remarked: “These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year.”