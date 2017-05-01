Emma Watson has thrown her hat into the ring over the possibility of a sequel to ‘Beauty And The Beast’.
The former ‘Harry Potter’ star can currently be seen in action as Belle in Disney’s live action remake of the classic fairytale, which has won largely positive reviews from critics since its release.
Since the film’s commercial and critical success, Disney fans have speculated whether there could be a sequel on the cards, and while the film’s production president has downplayed this possibility, Emma has admitted she’d be keen to play Belle again.
When asked for her thoughts, she told Access Hollywood: “I always thought that Belle would become a teacher and she would run the library in the castle and open it up to the village. This was where I was going.”
However, despite Emma’s enthusiasm, Disney’s Sean Bailey recently claimed there were no plans to create a follow-up, particularly in light of the damp squib that was ‘Through The Looking Glass’, the follow-up to Tim Burton’s ‘Alice In Wonderland’.
He did tell Deadline that “spinoff and prequel scenarios” were being considered, which would be interesting, particularly as the recent remake added to the backstories of both Belle and The Beast, as it was discovered their characters were both shaped by grief and loss.
The original animated ‘Beauty And The Beast’ eventually spawned two sequels, the festive follow-up ‘The Enchanted Christmas’ and ‘Belle’s Magical World’, the latter of which was compiled of short episodes of what was intended to be an animated series set inside the film’s castle.