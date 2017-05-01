Emma Watson has thrown her hat into the ring over the possibility of a sequel to ‘Beauty And The Beast’.

The former ‘Harry Potter’ star can currently be seen in action as Belle in Disney’s live action remake of the classic fairytale, which has won largely positive reviews from critics since its release.

Since the film’s commercial and critical success, Disney fans have speculated whether there could be a sequel on the cards, and while the film’s production president has downplayed this possibility, Emma has admitted she’d be keen to play Belle again.