Emma Watson has spoken out about her unfortunate ‘Time’s Up’ tattoo, confirming that the body art was only a temporary addition. On Sunday (4 March), Emma made headlines when she was photographed at an Oscars after-party and appeared to have taken her support for the ‘Time’s Up’ movement to the next level, by having the campaign’s name inked on her forearm. However, many pointed out that the tattooist responsible had made a rather embarrassing boo-boo, by leaving out the apostrophe.

Emma made light of the tattoo faux pas on her Twitter page, commenting late on Monday night (5 March) that she was looking for a “fake tattoo proofreader”. “Experience with apostrophes a must,” she added.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

Since its inception earlier this year, Emma has been a vocal supporter of the ‘Time’s Up’ movement, which aims to help the victims of sexual harassment in the workplace, across all industries. At the Golden Globes in January, where Emma was one of the celebrities who sported all-black ensembles in support of the movement, she was also among the stars who attended with an activist for human rights, in her case, Marai Larasi. Following this, Emma was among the 200 British stars who co-signed a letter in support of ‘Time’s Up’ ahead of the Baftas, donating £1 million to the campaign’s fund, which helps cover legal costs for the victims of workplace sexual harassment. She said at the time: “It’s easy to dismiss harassment and abuse as being caused by ‘one or two really, really bad men’ but the UK statistics point to a much bigger and more structural problem. “This issue is systemic, as opposed to individual, one-off events.”