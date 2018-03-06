Emma Watson has spoken out about her unfortunate ‘Time’s Up’ tattoo, confirming that the body art was only a temporary addition. On Sunday (4 March), Emma made headlines when she was photographed at an Oscars after-party and appeared to have taken her support for the ‘Time’s Up’ movement to the next level, by having the campaign’s name inked on her forearm. However, many pointed out that the tattooist responsible had made a rather embarrassing boo-boo, by leaving out the apostrophe.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Emma Watson at the Oscars

Emma made light of the tattoo faux pas on her Twitter page, commenting late on Monday night (5 March) that she was looking for a “fake tattoo proofreader”. “Experience with apostrophes a must,” she added.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018