UPDATE: Emma Watson Speaks Out Over Temporary ‘Time’s Up’ Tattoo Error Emma Watson might speak immaculate English, but it looks like her spelling could do with a bit of work. The ‘Harry Potter’ star showed just how committed she is to the Time’s Up movement at the Oscars on Sunday (4 March) night when she debuted a brand new tattoo.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Emma Watson

All eyes were on the 27-year-old’s arm as she walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, where she has had ‘Time’s Up’ inked. Or ‘Times Up’ to be more precise.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Yep, despite her admirable intentions, both the actress and her tattooist didn’t notice there was an all-important apostrophe missing. There’s still no word on whether Emma’s tattoo is permanent or not, but if it is, at least inserting an apostrophe won’t require too much work - or pain. Of course, it could all have been a deliberate ploy to ensure Time’s Up got plenty more column inches, in which case, we salute you Emma. Emma has been a vocal supporter of the Time’s Up movement, and last month put her money where her mouth is by donating £1 million to a fund for victims of sexual harassment ahead of the Baftas.

Mike Coppola/VF18 via Getty Images

Sunday night’s Oscars belonged to the women of Hollywood, highlighted by Frances McDormand, who invited all of the women nominated to stand with her after bagging the Best Actress prize for her performance in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’. Frances told the audience: “Look around, everybody. Because we all have stories to tell. And projects we need financed. Invite us into your office in a couple days — or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best — and we’ll tell you all about them.” She concluded her speech with two words, “inclusion rider”, a proposed idea that would require films to ensure that women and people of colour were fairly represented both in front of and behind the camera.