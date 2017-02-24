The next series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may be months away, but Gemma Atkinson is already eying a spot on the show.
The ‘Emmerdale’ actress is no stranger to reality TV, having previously taken part in ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, but she now fancies something a bit more glamourous than the jungle.
Speaking to The Sun, she admits: “I’d love to do ‘Strictly’ – I’ve never been asked before but it would be really great to learn how to dance. I’m not sure how I’d handle in the high heels though.
“I’m used to wearing my converse so that might be difficult.”
A number of soap stars have previously juggled their busy filming schedules with ‘Strictly’ rehearsals, and ‘EastEnders’ actors Jake Wood and Kellie Bright were both big hits on the programme.
It’s been rumoured that Samantha Womack and Rita Simons could be signing up for 2017.
Meanwhile, the hunt for a new judge - to replace Len Goodman - is still ongoing and Gary Edwards, whose name has been linked to the role, recently spoke out about whether he would take the job.