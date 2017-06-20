Mark - who soap fans will recognise from his stints in ‘Brookside’, ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Holby City’ - will make his debut when Lawrence White tracks him down and asks him to stop contacting his family.

Mark Moraghan is joining the cast of ‘Emmerdale’ as Tim Price, the biological uncle of Chrissie White.

Unfortunately for Lawrence, Tim - who is certain Lawrence murdered his brother - doesn’t follow his advice and instead remains determined to build a relationship with Chrissie.

Speaking of the casting news, Mark said: “I am delighted to be joining Emmerdale with its fantastic cast, crew and award-winning storylines.

“I’ve been given the exciting role of Tim Richards and I look forward to his arrival causing havoc for the Whites.”

There’s no word yet on exactly how long Tim will be sticking around in the Dales for, but the White family is about to lose one member later this year when John Bowe bows out as Lawrence.

Back in April, it was announced that the actor is leaving the programme and writing on Twitter, John made his feelings on the news very clear.

