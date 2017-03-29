A new soap odd couple was born in Tuesday (28 March) night’s ‘Emmerdale’, when Cain Dingle shared a kiss with vicar Harriet Finch.

But while many viewers - including us, to be honest - are enjoying the pairing, some of fans took to Twitter to call for Cain to get back with one of his former flames.

The Dales bad boy has had a number of romances during his decades in the village, but so far, two ladies definitely stand out as the loves of his life: Moira Barton and Charity Dingle.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Harriet and Cain manage anything more than a fling, but in the meantime, there’s plenty of fun to be had in deciding which couple you want to stand the test of time.

And yes, we’re going to be using their dodgy couple names.

Charriet