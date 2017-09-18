The biggest stars from TV donned their finest for the 69th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
Stephen Colbert hosted this year’s ceremony live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
It was a star-studded show that saw the likes of Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Alec Baldwin and Anna Faris walk the red carpet.
And it was a big night for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Big Little Lies’, which both took home several gongs at the biggest night in US television.
Riz Ahmed was among the British winners, taking home best lead actor in a limited series or movie for ‘The Night Of’.
Other British winners included Charlie Brooker, who won best writing for a limited series for his Netflix show ‘Black Mirror’.
Check out all the winners and nominees from this year’s awards below...
2017 Emmy Award Nominees And Winners
Outstanding Drama Series
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER
“House of Cards”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
“Westworld”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Atlanta”
“Black-ish”
“Master of None”
“Modern Family”
“Silicon Valley”
“Veep” ― WINNER
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” ― WINNER
Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”
Keri Russell, “The Americans”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER
Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”
Donald Glover, “Atlanta” ― WINNER
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” ― WINNER
Tracey Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
John Lithgow, “The Crown” ― WINNER
Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, “Baskets”
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” ― WINNER
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Tony Hale, “Veep”
Matt Walsh, “Veep”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” ― WINNER
Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”
Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”
Judith Light, “Transparent”
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul”
Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”
The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”
Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”
Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER
Kate Dennis, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”
The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”
Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg, “The Americans”
Peter Morgan, “The Crown”
Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER
Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta” ― WINNER
Jamie Babbit, “Silicon Valley”
Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley”
Morgan Sackett, “Veep”
David Mandel, “Veep”
Dale Stern, “Veep”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Stephen Glover, “Atlanta”
Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe, “Master of None” ― WINNER
Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”
Billy Kimball, “Veep”
David Mandel, “Veep”
Outstanding Limited Series
“Big Little Lies” ― WINNER
“Fargo”
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
“The Night Of”
“Genius”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” ― WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”
Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
John Turturro, “The Night Of”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” ― WINNER
Carrie Coon, “Fargo”
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” ― WINNER
David Thewlis, “Fargo”
Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Michael Kenneth, “The Night Of”
Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Bill Camp, “The Night Of”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”
Regina King, “American Crime”
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” ― WINNER
Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Jean-Marc Vallée, “Big Little Lies” ― WINNER
Noah Hawley, “Fargo”
Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette & Joan”
Ron Howard, “Genius”
James Marsh, “The Night Of”
Steven Zaillian, “The Night Of”
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
David E. Kelley, “Big Little Lies”
Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror: San Junipero” ― WINNER
Noah Hawley, “Fargo”
Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette & Joan”
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette & Joan”
Richard Price & Steven Zaillian, “The Night Of”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” ― WINNER
“The Late Late Show with James Corden”
“Real Time with Bill Maher”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
“Billy on the Street”
“Documentary Now!”
“Drunk History”
“Portlandia”
“Saturday Night Live” ― WINNER
“Tracey Ullman’s Show”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Jo Miller, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Eric Drysdae, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Melinda Taub & Jason Reich (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”)
Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss & Juli Weiner (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”) ― WINNER
Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker & Ben Warheit (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”)
Barry Julien, Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell, Matt Lappin, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Daniel Kibblesmith, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John Thibodeaux (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Pete Schultz, James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Zach Bornstein, Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen & Julio Torres (“Saturday Night Live”)
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner (“Drunk History”)
Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live”)
Paul Pennolino (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)
Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)
Don Roy King (“Saturday Night Live”) ― WINNER
Outstanding TV Movie
“Black Mirror: San Junipero” ― WINNER
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love”
“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”
“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks”
“The Wizard of Lies”
Outstanding Reality Show Competition
“American Ninja Warrior”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Project Runway”
“The Amazing Race”
“The Voice” ― WINNER
“Top Chef”
Outstanding Host for a Reality Series or Reality-Competition
RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” ― WINNER
Alec Baldwin, “Match Game”
Kamau Bell, “United Shades of America with Kamau Bell”
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, “Project Runway”
Gordon Ramsay, “MasterChef Junior”
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”
Outstanding Structured Reality Series
“Antiques Roadshow”
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”
“Fixer Upper”
“Lip Sync Battle”
“Shark Tank” ― WINNER
“Who Do You Think You Are?”
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series
“Born This Way”
“Deadliest Catch”
“Gaycation with Ellen Page”
“Intervention”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”
“United Shades of America with Kamau Bell” ― WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Carrie Fisher, “Catastrophe”
Angela Bassett, “Master of None
Wanda Sykes, “Black-ish”
Becky Ann Baker, “Girls”
Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”
Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live” ― WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”
BD Wong, “Mr. Robot”
Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan”
Brian Tyree Henry, “This Is Us”
Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us” ― WINNER
Denis O’Hare, “This Is Us”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder”
Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”
Shannon Purser, “Stranger Things”
Alison Wright, “The Americans”
Ann Dowd, “The Leftovers”
Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matthew Rhys, “Girls”
Riz Ahmed, “Girls”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Saturday Night Live”
Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live” ― WINNER
Tom Hanks, “Saturday Night Live”
Hugh Laurie, “Veep”
Tracee Ellis Ross in ChanelKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Viola Davis in Zac PosenJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Calvin KleinSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Sarah PaulsonKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Laverne Cox in Naeem KhanKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lea Michele in Elie SaabSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon in Stella McCartneyJ Merritt via Getty Images
Laura DernJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Shailene Woodley in Ralph LaurenJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Anna Chlumsky in Sachin and BabiJ Merritt via Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin KleinSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Yara Shahidi in PradaJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Issa Rae in Vera WangJ Merritt via Getty Images
Mandy MooreFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jessica LangeSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Padma Lakshmi in Christian SirianoJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Uzo Aduba in Sally LaPointeJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Julianne Hough in MarchesaJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Samantha Bee in Rubin SingerJ Merritt via Getty Images
Rashida Jones
Kate McKinnon in Narciso RodriguezKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Sofia Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez VergaraJ Merritt via Getty Images
Thandie NewtonSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Jessica Biel in Ralph and RussoFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Shannon Purser in Sachin and BabiJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Heidi KlumSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari in KaufmanFrancoJ Merritt via Getty Images
Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day and Beck BennettFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Ariel WinterFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland in Zac PosenJ Merritt via Getty Images
Felicity HuffmanSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Rachel Bloom in GucciSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Kiernan ShipkaJ Merritt via Getty Images
Tessa Thompson in Rosie AssoulinFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Priyanka ChopraSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Leslie Jones in Christian SirianoJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Michelle PfeifferSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Susan SarandonSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Claire Foy in Oscar de la RentaSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Jane Fonda in Brandon MaxwellJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Jane KrakowskiKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Chrissy MetzJ Merritt via Getty Images
Hilaria BaldwinKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Samira Wiley in Christian Siriano and Lauren MorelliJohn Shearer via Getty Images
Debra Messing in Romona KevezaJohn Shearer via Getty Images