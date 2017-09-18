The biggest stars from TV donned their finest for the 69th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Stephen Colbert hosted this year’s ceremony live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

It was a star-studded show that saw the likes of Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Alec Baldwin and Anna Faris walk the red carpet.

And it was a big night for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Big Little Lies’, which both took home several gongs at the biggest night in US television.