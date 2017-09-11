End Of The Earth: Will Trump’s Climate Change Denial Be Tested?

Extreme weather-related disasters aren’t new but they are on the increase.

Globally, the number of climate-related disasters has more than tripled since 1980. This year we’ve seen Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Jose wreak a path of destruction in the US, we’ve seen thousands die and millions displaced in South Asian floods. Australia’s summer broke 205 records, while Europe experienced a deadly heat wave amid warnings of worsening weather disasters on the continent.

97% of climate scientists agree: climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities. In addition, most of the leading scientific organisations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position.

Despite this, the voice of the 3% is incredibly loud.

Donald Trump is leading the chant. Long before Trump took the most influential job on the planet, he was vocal on climate change denial, issuing bitesize statements on twitter and brandishing anyone who disagreed an idiot.

It's freezing outside, where the hell is "global warming"?? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2013

Whether you believe climate change is caused by humans or not, the evidence is clear: the climate is changing and scientists are urging us to sit up and take action.

HuffPost UK travelled to Antarctica to see first-hand the effects of climate change - to discover what the rising temperature on the continent means for the rest of the world.