    STYLE

    Baz Luhrmann Erdem x H&M: Take A Glimpse Behind-The-Scenes Of 'The Secret Life Of Flowers'

    Squad, outfit and manor #goals 👀

    25/10/2017 11:12 BST | Updated 13 hours ago

    The long-awaited Erdem x H&M collection was showcased on 18 October in LA, with a striking accompanying video by Baz Luhrmann called ‘The Secret Life Of Flowers’.

    Now, the team behind the collaboration has revealed a behind-the-scenes video to keep audiences dreaming of eerily beautiful mansions and ethereal floral garbs. 

    HM

    The collection was well-received and has already been spotted on celebrities including Alexa Chung and Zendaya

    The aesthetic is a nod to high-low styling, one of 2017′s most prominent trends, and features prints and patterns synonymous with autumnal dress: animal, plaid, gingham and teed. 

    Not to mention Erdem’s signature floral motifs, which elevate the high-street garments. 

    Luhrman explained that fashion is integral to character building as “clothing is the very beginning of the DNA of who a character is”.

    In case you missed the original narrative, in which a group of pretty young things are seen frolocking around a stately home with a “Miss Havisham” character in affordable couture, you can watch the video below.

    “It’s a metaphor that out there in the world there’s a bit of a storm coming,” Luhrman explained.

    “Winter is coming. It’s harsh out there and here in Reddham Gardens the things that really matter are kept growing in an eternal spring.”

