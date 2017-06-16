All Sections
    Zendaya Dances Her Way Through 100 Years Of Fashion For Vogue, And It's Every Bit As Fabulous As It Sounds

    From a 1920's flapper to a 70's disco diva... 💃

    Zendaya Coleman has danced her way through 100 years of fashion for Vogue.

    The 20-year-old actress took on a fashion persona from every decade - from a 1920s’ flapper to a 70s’ disco diva à la Diana Ross - for the U.S fashion bible.

    The actress made the video to accompany her cover debut for the July edition.

    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
    Actor Zendaya at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on 3 June 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    The ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ actress dances her way through the past decades of fashion in the 90-second video - with hair and makeup by Pat McGrath that captures the stylish spirit each decade. 

    Zendaya took to Instagram to share her delight and shock at being featured on the cover. 

    “I really don’t have any words right now,” she wrote on Thursday 14 June. 

    “I’m grateful, honoured and a million other beautiful things that wouldn’t fit in a caption. I’m on Vogue y’all!”

    A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

