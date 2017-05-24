We expect a lot from our foundation: a flawless finish, an exact skin shade, a lightweight texture, great coverage, SPF protection and incredible staying-power.

Which is why the news of Esté​e Lauder launching a new ‘Double Wear Foundation’ has been a ‘dream come true’ for fans of the brand.

Officially our nation’s bestselling foundation since 2015, the beauty brand is releasing a new version called ‘Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup SPF 30’.

Due to be available to buy online and in stores from July for £32.50, things are looking up for summertime in the sun.