We expect a lot from our foundation: a flawless finish, an exact skin shade, a lightweight texture, great coverage, SPF protection and incredible staying-power.
Which is why the news of Estée Lauder launching a new ‘Double Wear Foundation’ has been a ‘dream come true’ for fans of the brand.
Officially our nation’s bestselling foundation since 2015, the beauty brand is releasing a new version called ‘Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup SPF 30’.
Due to be available to buy online and in stores from July for £32.50, things are looking up for summertime in the sun.
Taking to Instagram, Trend Mood shared a snap of the beauty product on Wednesday 23 May.
The new formula boasts a lightweight formula, SPF 30, 24-hour wear, 33 shades and a skin satin finish. It differs from the original as it has a ‘water-light texture’, which sounds great for summer.
And social media users couldn’t contain their excitement.
“Oh my God, this is literally the type of foundation I’ve been waiting for,” one user wrote.
“I could not be more excited for this,” another commented.
“I think this is a dream come true,” one user commented.
“I’m gonna want to try it,” another posted.