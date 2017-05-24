All Sections
    24/05/2017 12:00 BST

    A New Esté​e Lauder Double Wear Foundation Is Coming, And It's 'A Dream Come True' For Fans

    Dreams really do come true 💫

    We expect a lot from our foundation: a flawless finish, an exact skin shade, a lightweight texture, great coverage, SPF protection and incredible staying-power. 

    Which is why the news of Esté​e Lauder launching a new ‘Double Wear Foundation’ has been a ‘dream come true’ for fans of the brand.  

    Officially our nation’s bestselling foundation since 2015, the beauty brand is releasing a new version called ‘Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup SPF 30’. 

    Due to be available to buy online and in stores from July for £32.50, things are looking up for summertime in the sun.

    Estee Lauder

    Taking to Instagram, Trend Mood shared a snap of the beauty product on Wednesday 23 May.

    The new formula boasts a lightweight formula, SPF 30, 24-hour wear, 33 shades and a skin satin finish. It differs from the original as it has a ‘water-light texture’, which sounds great for summer. 

    🙀🙀🙀 YASSSSSS!!!!! Do u remember a few months ago, I got the honor to try a sample and show u a #SneakPeek 👀 of a NEW #Foundation ... Ladies & Gentleman I present to u the NEW!!!!! 💛🙀 #DoubleWearNude Water Fresh Long Wear Makeup SPF 30 By ➡️ @esteelauder Has a lightweight formula / Board Spectrum SPF 30 / Anti-Pollution / Oil Free / Oil Controlling / Hydrating / 24 Hour Wear / Light - Medium Coverage / Real-Skin Satin Finish. Sounds like a dream foundation #ComingSoon ➡️ JULY / AUGUST online & in stores *will keep u updated WoW! Just in time for #Summer2017 ☀️😍 I CAN'T WAIT ! To try it!!!! What about u??? XO #trendmood #esteelauder THANK U for these BEAUTIFUL ! Pictures + update @n0daybutt0day and to our entire AMAZING makeup community!! U Rock! 💛😘 . #makeupoftheday #motd #makeupoftheday #mua #ilovemakeup #makeup #makeupaddict #makeuplover #makeupblogger #makeuponpoint #onpoint #makeuplook #makeuplove #makeuptalk #makeuptutorial #makeuplover #makeupaddict #makeupaddiction #makeupdolls #onpoint #onfleek

    A post shared by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1) on

    And social media users couldn’t contain their excitement. 

    “Oh my God, this is literally the type of foundation I’ve been waiting for,” one user wrote.

    “I could not be more excited for this,” another commented. 

    “I think this is a dream come true,” one user commented. 

    “I’m gonna want to try it,” another posted. 

    Conversations