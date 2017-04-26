Zac Goldsmith And Esther McVey Selected As Tory Election Candidates

Rejected Tory MPs Zac Goldsmith and Esther McVey on Wednesday night took major steps forward in their political comeback after being selected as Tory election candidates.

Goldsmith, who lost his Richmond seat to the Lib Dems in December’s by-election, was named candidate in his former seat.

McVey, the former Conservative welfare minister, has been named the Tory candidate in the seat left vacant by George Osborne stepping down.

Osborne, who has quit politics “for now” to spend more time editting the London Evening Standard, revealed on Twitter his former ministerial colleague was poised to be his successor in Tatton, a safe Conservative seat.