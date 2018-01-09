9 Reasons Campaigners Are Angry At Esther McVey's Return To The DWP

Esther McVey’s appointment as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions has been met with anger by Labour MPs and campaigners, who have highlighted cuts and comments she made in her previous role at the department. McVey was appointed on Monday after then education secretary Justine Greening rejected an offer from Theresa May to move to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), choosing to resign instead. The former TV presenter’s political career began when she won the Wirral West seat in 2005, which she held until 2015. Between 2012-2013 she was Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Disabled People and she was a former Minister of State at the DWP from 2013-2015 when she helped Iain Duncan Smith’s department oversee benefit reform, including the ‘bedroom tax’. McVey returned to Parliament in 2017 winning George Osborne’s old seat in Tatton in Cheshire.

May pours petrol on burning injustices - Esther McVey, who lost her seat in 2015 in part over the backlash against her provocative championing of welfare cuts, is the new DWP Sec — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) January 8, 2018

As someone with multiple chronic and disabling conditions, the appointment of McVey to DWP petrifies me to the core. #reshuffle#dwp#disability#welfare#EstherMcVey — Peter J. Nicholls (@Peter_Nicholls) January 8, 2018

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell once referred to McVey as a “stain of inhumanity” for pursuing cruel policies like the bedroom tax. McDonell later refused to apologise saying he was quoting a constituent. She later slammed McDonnell for linking “violence with politics”. Wirral South Labour MP Alison McGovern told the Liverpool Echo she was “gobsmacked” to hear of McVey’s appointment: “People in Wirral West rejected her in 2015 when she was Minister for Work after her government failed to act on zero hours contracts, made life immeasurably harder for people with disabilities, and set in train cuts to family income that will see child poverty grow by 400,000 over the next few year. “Her Government also introduced the 2011 changes to women’s pensions that hammered women born in the 1950s.” Another Labour MP, Luciana Berger, highlighted what she called the “worst response to a debate that I’ve sat in”. 1) WORST SPEECH EVER - ON FOOD BANKS

This is a terrible terrible appointment. In my 7 years as an MP the *worst* ministerial response to a debate that I’ve sat in was this one: https://t.co/TSLhm6EC3j Watch it. It still haunts me. Tells you everything you need to know about the new DWP Secretary. pic.twitter.com/LobHBrxkYi — Luciana Berger (@lucianaberger) January 8, 2018

It still haunts me,” Berger said, of McVey’s speech at the food banks debate on 18 December 2013. Late Labour MP Gerald Kaufman described it as “one of the nastiest frontbench speeches I’ve heard in more than 43 years”.

EsterMcVey has the dubious honour of delievring the nastiest speech in the HOC in 43 years according to Gerald Kaufman. She could make IDS look caring by comparison. pic.twitter.com/DwfGuDfFQy — Paul Lythgoe (@PALythgoe) January 8, 2018

Esther McVey, in a previous job at DWP, debating food banks in Parliament just before Christmas 2013 pic.twitter.com/FdWf11rRq7 — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) January 8, 2018

2) TESTING THE DISABLED In 2013, as Minister for the Disabled, McVey cut the Disability Living Allowance, claiming the system was being abused. The change, which was delayed for two years, would mean more than 300,000 disabled people would have their benefits cut, she said at the time. Under the change applicants were required to take medical tests to supposedly weed out fraudulent claims instead of filling in a form. She told the Mail on Sunday that many people who receive the DLA and are officially classed ‘disabled’ were not.

Mail On Sunday An article on McVey from 2013 saying she would go after 'bogus disabled'

Only three per cent of people are born with a disability, the rest acquire it through accident or illness, but people come out of it. Thanks to medical advances, bodies heal.” Esther McVey

What can we expect from the new DWP boss Esther McVey? As Minister for Disabled People she said 300,000 people would lose their benefits under her changes https://t.co/9YanHYLWlr and she cut the walking

test to get PIP from less than 50m to less than 20m. — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) January 8, 2018

Lets not forget the last minuite change mcvey personally requested be added to PIP..Stating the 50 metre rule that entitled the disabled person to motorbility be changed to 20 metres meaning thousands would lose their only way to get around. — Gary1609 (@Gary1609) January 8, 2018

A lot of disabled people across the country will feel completely and utterly betrayed by the government. #EstherMcVey's appointed at Work and Pensions Secretary is perhaps the worst decision Theresa May has ever made. #cabinetreshuffle — James William Jacobs (@jameswjacobs) January 8, 2018

The DWP has a huge impact on millions of lives and demands a leader with compassion, empathy and an eye for complex detail. Esther McVey has yet to show any of these qualities https://t.co/mDTkTcPRZ8 — John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) January 8, 2018

3) ENDED THEIR EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITES In a further blow to the disabled, as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for People with Disabilities, McVey was involved in the dismantling of Remploy as a government-owned employer of disabled people. The Government closed the last of the 92 factories in 2013 and pledged £8 million to help former staff back to work - but two years later, less than half managed to find work.

RT @hrmagazine: Minister for disabled people Esther McVey "it's a major priority of mine to get disabled ppl into mainstream jobs" #hr — Sian Harrington (@sianharrington) September 27, 2012

Remploy funding was pulled by this govt. Esther McVey promised real jobs for the disabled workers, never happened. #newsnight#scapheap — Paul O'Hagan (@pmohagan) April 21, 2015

Esther McVey is a severe threat to every genuine, severely disabled benefit claimant. She tried, previously, to FORCE the genuinely very ill to take low pay jobs, via ATOS assessments.



She is an evil woman.



I am disgusted at May, tonight.#cabinetreshuffle — Mark C #FBPE (For Br (@TheHappyKipper) January 8, 2018

4) MISLED THE PUBLIC Mcvey was accused of using misleading figures in 2013 with regard to Disability Living Allowance, the benefit that was replaced by PIP. The Disability News Service claimed: Esther McVey, the Conservative minister for disabled people, claimed in the Mail on Sunday that coalition plans to abolish working-age DLA had led to a huge increase in applications by people desperate to claim the benefit before it was replaced by the new personal independence payment (PIP). The article – based on an interview with McVey – talked of an “extraordinary ‘closing-down sale’ effect, with rocketing claims as people rush to get their hands on unchecked ‘welfare for life’ before McVey’s axe falls on April 8”. But the interview was based on figures, published by the government in late February, which actually show the number of working-age claimants fell by more than 1,600 between February and May 2012. This week, McVey’s boss, the Conservative work and pensions secretary Iain Duncan Smith, repeated the claims, even though his department had been alerted to McVey’s use of the misleading figures. 5) PUNISHING THE DISABLED FURTHER

More than 400,000 people lost Jobseeker’s Allowance under government sanctions aimed at ensuring they actively seek work. About 580,000 sanctions were issued between October 2012 and June 2013, a 6% rise on the same period a year earlier, before rules were changed, the BBC reported in 2013. The punitive sanctions, it was argued, were not effective in getting people into work, rather they stopped people going to job centres.

important not to let the Toby Young fiasco distract us from May's even more abominable decision to give Esther McVey the DWP brief pic.twitter.com/DKvSzjuP4t — tom (@malaiseforever) January 9, 2018

Glad that Toby Young’s gone, now let’s talk about Esther McVey, one of the minds behind benefit sanctions for our disabled family. — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) January 9, 2018

6) UNIVERSALLY FLAWED McVey has said the government brought in Universal Credit to ensure that three million people become better-off, but that’s not the case, as HuffPost has repeatedly detailed. Lone parent families will be on average £2,380 a year worse off while those with three children lose £2,540. While there were calls on Tuesday for McVey to “pause the botched rollout” and fix its many problems, most commentators on social media weren’t very hopeful of that happening. Not least because McVey has misled the public about it from the very beginning. In 2014 she claimed that the Treasury had “approved” the business case for it. They hadn’t. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Debbie Abrahams told the Mirror of McVey: “In her time as Minister for Disabled People, then Employment, Esther McVey was a key architect of the most draconian and incompetent social security reforms this country has ever seen.

Her failure to make work pay through Universal Credit with 2.6m families now losing up to £2,100 a year, record numbers of working people living in poverty and more disabled people in poverty since 2010 are testament to her record of failure.”

Esther McVey - 1 million working poor to be mandated to Jobcentres under Universal Credit http://t.co/GxVQqiCiQMpic.twitter.com/ptNDm8KkuK — Benzact (@Benzact) March 4, 2015

To restore some trust in our social security system, new Secretary of State Esther McVey must pause the botched rollout of #UniversalCredit and fix its many problems, and acknowledge it is not 'right' that people are having to turn to foodbanks, as she previously claimed. — Debbie Abrahams MP (@Debbie_abrahams) January 8, 2018

Seems like Greening was smart to avoid picking up the toxic baton of Universal Credit at DWP, but spare a thought for all our fellow humans who’ve had unleashed on them the compassion-vacuum that is Esther McVey. — Itsmotherswork (@itsmotherswork) January 8, 2018

Esther McVey has neither the wit to steer Universal Credit through to any kind of decent conclusion, nor the empathy to care about its adverse effects. — Langtry Glitter (@drlangtry_girl) January 8, 2018

Having dealings with Esther Mcvey in her previous life I think and know that it is highly unlikely she will pause the roll out of UC . She has no empathy with those who are affected and will push on with the agenda#universalCredit — TM22 (@Trish22Martin) January 9, 2018

7) TAXING BEDROOMS McVey championed the ‘bedroom-tax’ claiming it was a way to “tackle overcrowding and to make better use of our housing stock” and combat a £24 billion Housing Benefit bill. Just 6% of tenants had downsized because of the rules, the government confirmed in March 2014. The Guardian noted that two-thirds of those affected were disabled tenants and that if and when they move, the taxpayer may be forced to meet the costs of adapting the new property.

Whereas Esther McVey *did* stand up in Parliament to argue “it is right that more people use food banks.”



She *did* vote for the bedroom tax, reductions in welfare spending, & against guaranteed jobs for long term youth unemployed.



We don’t have to rely on tangential smears. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) January 9, 2018

Lest we forget, Esther McVey was a huge, unapologetic fan of the disgusting Bedroom Tax and now this blackheart got the role in charge of whole DWP. — Mark Inman (@Fortress_Inman) January 8, 2018

How does the bedroom tax work? On 1 April 2013 under the Welfare Reform Act 2012, the government removed the spare room subsidy. Under the changes, tenants in social housing had their benefit reduced by 14% if they had a spare bedroom or 25% if they had two or more. Two children under 16 of the same gender are expected to share one bedroom, as are two children under 10. On average, a tenant affected by the bedroom tax would lose between £14 and £25 a week, the Guardian noted at the time. According to Oxford Academic Journal of Public Health: “The bedroom tax has increased poverty and had broad-ranging adverse effects on health, wellbeing and social relationships within this community. These findings strengthen the arguments for revoking this tax.” 8) HOW SHE VOTED - AGAINST ANYTHING HELPING PEOPLE

Esther McVey is now Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. Check her record in this area on https://t.co/vPlNH7KHxrpic.twitter.com/5Dgqm3YoD1 — TheyWorkForYou (@TheyWorkForYou) January 8, 2018