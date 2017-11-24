Visit Scotland Dundee was one of five UK places vying to hold the European Capital of Culture titles in 2023

A decision by the European Commission to cancel the UK’s turn to host the European Capital of Culture after Brexit has been likened to “throwing toys out of a very big cot”. Rosie Millard told BBC Newsnight that the Commission’s decision ending Dundee, Nottingham, Leeds, Milton Keynes and Belfast/Derry’s bid to hold the title in 2023, was unnecessary. “This is the European Commission throwing their toys out of a very big European-shaped cot, frankly, you know, they didn’t need to do this,” the chair of Hull UK City of Culture 2017 said. “This is one of the joys. This is a joyous thing in Hull people are walking around... it is a joyous event.”

"This is the EU Commission throwing their toys out of a very big cot" @rosiemillard on UK withdrawal from EU Capital of Culture #newsnight pic.twitter.com/iiVkWt5T5t November 23, 2017

The commission said on Thursday that the UK will no longer be eligible to have a host city after it leaves the EU in 2019. The Creative Industries Federation, for which Millard is the deputy CEO, said it was “gutted”, while arts minister John Glen called it a “crazy decision”. However, many commentators pointed out that the risk of the Commission ending the UK’s eligibility was well known last year. The call for entries was made in December 2016, after the June 23 EU referendum but the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) did warn on its website that “bidding cities should be aware that the ECOC [European Capital of Culture] title may be subject to the outcome of exit negotiations which have a bearing on the UK’s participation”. Millard conceded this on Newsnight... to a point.

Chair of @2017Hull @RosieMillard tells #newsnight “There is precedent, they were confident, they put a lot of money into their bids” pic.twitter.com/Nfl93awhcy — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 23, 2017

Total drivel. The rules were known when the applications were made, and the @DCMS acknowledged the possibility last year...



Here's their statement from 2016... #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/ibewxhBxAC — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) November 23, 2017

Here’s a piece warning of this ever before the referendum. https://t.co/ZWPq0EmlzF — (((Tim O'Connor))) (@timoconnorbl) November 24, 2017

“It must have been in their risk register at some point,” Millard said, having earlier made a point of showing host Evan Davis “the beautiful books” bidders had made in preparation. “They must have had this anxiety that this could happen, but never quite believed it could happen,” she added. The Leeds bid has cost £1m over the past four years - £200,000 from the city council and £800,000 from private funders, the BBC reported. Hilary Benn, MP for Leeds Central and head of the House of Commons Select Committee for leaving the EU, told the broadcaster: “This is a terrible blow and has come completely out of the blue.”

Dreadful decision by the EU to cancel the bids from UK cities for Capital of Culture 2023. This competition is already open to countries outside the EU. Nothing but bullying. #makeleeds2023 — Barry Anderson (@barryanderson19) November 23, 2017

Well done to @leeds_2023. First bid submitted! Join the Big Send Off at Quarry Hill#MakeLeeds2023 pic.twitter.com/cyAFHCzlnl — Visit Leeds (@VisitLeeds) October 27, 2017

Bye bye @capitalofculture2023 pulled by @EU_Commission . Sad. Was looking forward to judging the 5 fabulous bidding cities. — Rosie Millard (@Rosiemillard) November 23, 2017

Despite Millard saying those living in Hull were jubilant over their culture status, the city backed Brexit.

Hull ‘joyously’ voted to leave EU!!https://t.co/bBvcb7A379 — Mary Heffs (@HeffsM) November 23, 2017

You’d think a Culture minister would know the Capital of Culture programme is run by the EU, wouldn’t you? https://t.co/GTsI1S5b6R — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) November 24, 2017

Crazy decision by European Commission over Capital of Culture 2023. We’re leaving the EU - not Europe! My team at DCMS are speaking with the 5 cities right now on the way forward — John Glen MP (@JohnGlenUK) November 23, 2017

The DCMS has said the government is in “urgent discussions” with the Commission about the decision. A statement added: “We disagree with the European Commission’s stance and are deeply disappointed that it has waited until after UK cities have submitted their final bids before communicating this new position to us,” a statement said. “The Prime Minister has been clear that while we are leaving the EU, we are not leaving Europe and this has been welcomed by EU leaders.”

UK: Brexit means Brexit

EU: Well Dundee can’t be our Capital of Culture then

UK: pic.twitter.com/3f28RWkb46 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) November 24, 2017

But the rules are quite clear - some of the outrage was directed at the fact two countries not in the EU have been bestowed the honour in the past - Istanbul, Turkey in 2010 and Bergen, Norway in 2000. The reason these two cities were allowed to enter is because the competition is open to “cities in EFTA/EEA countries, candidate countries and potential candidates for EU membership”. Norway is a EFTA/EEA member country and Turkey has long been a potential candidate for EU membership, negotiations began in 2005 and are ongoing. After Brexit the UK will be neither, at least in the immediate term. All of that appeared to be lost on a number of outraged Brexiteers including Nigel Farage and the Leave.EU campaign.

The EU - ‘UK cities can no longer be considered for European Capital of Culture.’ (Previous winners from Turkey, Norway, Iceland.)



A pathetically childish act we’ve all come to expect from the sad old men in Brussels.https://t.co/rI5Cv9sEoY — LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧 (@LeaveEUOfficial) November 23, 2017

They will never forgive us. https://t.co/a4AiF9PJw9 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 23, 2017

Dundee 2023 issued a statement following the announcement saying it was “hugely disappointed at this decision that has come just days before the Dundee bid team was due to travel to London to make its pitch” “The timing is disrespectful not only to the citizens of Dundee, but to people from all five bidding cities who have devoted so much time, effort and energy so far in this competition,” it read.

POLL: Is the European Commission being unfair to Dundee and other UK cities by denying Capital of Culture bids? https://t.co/d6w4CsAWtf pic.twitter.com/9k3x1z70x9 — The Courier (@courier_dundee) November 23, 2017

In a blog for HuffPost, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson detailed how becoming a European Capital of Culture in 2008 was a “transformative experience for Liverpool”. “Not only did it offer a stage to show the world the creative brilliance of our city, but it led to real, bottom-line benefits in terms of our visitor economy and improvements to our infrastructure,” he said, before saying the Commission’s decision to end the UK’s eligibility was “a shame”. Anderson said Liverpool saw 9.7 million visitors come to the city - an increase of a third - generating £754 million for the local economy after being bestowed the honour.

AFP Contributor via Getty Images Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson with Prime Minister Theresa May