Theresa May has flatly rejected the European Union’s plan to keep Northern Ireland inside the customs union.

The prime minister told the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon that “no UK prime minister could ever agree” to the draft legal text published by Brussels.

Speaking during prime minister’s questions, May said it would “undermine the UK common market and threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK”.

The EU earlier revealed its Brexit proposals. Included in the 120-page document is a proposal to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland by creating a “common regulatory area”.

This would effectively keep Northern Ireland inside the customs union and single market.

But it would also create a customs border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, said the “backstop” plan was needed to protect the Good Friday Agreement designed to stop a return to violence.

Speaking in Brussels moments before PMQs, Barnier said UK had yet to put forward its own plan.

“We have applied imagination and creativity to find a specific solution to the unique challenge that Brexit poses,” he said.

Arlene Foster, the leader of the DUP, said the proposed draft text from Brussels was “unacceptable”.

Without the DUP’s support, May does not have a majority in the Commons.