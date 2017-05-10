On Saturday evening, if the bookies have it right, Italy’s entry will walk off with the trophy at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Francesco Gabbani - and his dancing gorilla - have an impressive lead at the bookies with 11/10 odds, but who is he, and how did he get here?

He released his debut album only three years ago, and it peaked at number 59 on the Italian Albums Chart.

He came to fame the following year, with victory in the Sanremo Music Festival. His song ‘Amen’ ended up going platinum in Italy.

He won the same festival the following year in the Big Artists section, with ‘Occidentali’s Karma’, and it was soon announced that he’d be performing the song for Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest.