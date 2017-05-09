All Sections
    09/05/2017 15:57 BST

    Eurovision Fancy Dress Ideas For Your 2017 Song Contest Party

    From Scooch to Conchita Wurst.

    With only a few days left to go until the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, many fans will be frantically trying to come up with a fancy dress idea for Saturday night’s numerous Euro-parties.

    But what should you go as? Do you go as a country? Or perhaps you try recreating the look of one of the contest’s most iconic acts? After all, there are plenty to choose from the course of Eurovision’s 61-year history.

    You could grab a wig and grow/draw on a beard to transform into 2014 champ Conchita, wrap yourself in tin-foil to become 2007 Ukrainian entry Verka Serduchka, or why not fashion a couple of detachable skirts and team up with some pals to dress as Bucks Fizz?

    But if you’re still lacking in inspiration, we’ve chosen 14 of the best Eurovision outfits ever that you’ll easily be able to replicate, and ensure you are the best dressed at this weekend’s festivities.

    Eurovision Fancy Dress Ideas
