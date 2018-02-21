Experts Warn AI Is Now A 'Clear And Present Danger' In Major Report

In a major new report, a team of 26 international experts have warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is now a “clear and present danger” urging governments and corporations to address the “myriad” threats that it could cause.

The report has been co-authored by experts from Oxford University, The Centre For The Study of Existential Risk, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and more.

Within the report, called “The Malicious Use Of Artificial Intelligence”, the authors present a series of scenarios wherein AI could present the greatest danger.

The three scenarios examine how artificial intelligence could be used to breach our digital security, physical security and finally our political security.

The rise of the malicious chatbot

The first scenario sees a person being conned into clicking on malware links after having had a conversation with what they thought was a friend.

In fact the conversation was with a highly advanced chatbot which has learned to mimic the writing style of your friend and has been created to infect as many computers as possible.

In an even more alarming step, the report then imagines a world where these chatbots could even mimic a friend over a video call.

The weaponised cleaning robot

The next scenario imagines a situation where a terrorist cell is able to hack into a cleaning robot that is also used by a government ministry.

Having hacked the bot it then enters the ministry, seamlessly replacing another that has since been removed and for the majority of the day carries out its main function of cleaning.

However once it makes visual contact with its intended target the bot heads towards it and then detonates an explosive device found within.

The report also goes on to explain how AI could also improve other arenas of warfare including the automation of many high-skilled roles from long-range snipers to even self-aiming rifles.