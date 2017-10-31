An extra 5,000 customs staff will have to be hired to cope with Brexit, the Government has admitted.

The Cabinet agreed on Tuesday that the raft of new employees will be needed as part of Whitehall’s £500m preparations for quitting the EU - including the possibility of a ‘no deal’ outcome with Brussels on trade.

Brexit Secretary David Davis led a special discussion on the issue at the Cabinet, which also heard that 3,000 staff had already been hired so far to implement the exit from the European Union.

Some 300 lawyers have been taken on by the Government to ensure “maximum ‘Day One’ readiness for Brexit”, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman revealed.

But it is customs and trade where the UK could feel the biggest crunch if it leaves the EU without an agreement with Brussels on tariffs and movement of goods.