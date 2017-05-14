Tories Target Jeremy Corbyn In Most Prominent Facebook Election Advert

A video of Labour supporters revealing they plan to vote Conservative because of Jeremy Corbyn is the most prominent advert being deployed by the Tories on Facebook, a campaign group tracking targeted political advertising has found.

Who Targets Me? was set up ahead of the June 8 vote against the backdrop of social media campaigning having a huge influence on the EU referendum and the US election, and is auditing thousands if ads it has been sent by an army of Facebook voters.

The two prominent Leave campaign groups during last year’s EU referendum poured huge resources in to social media targeting.

The official Vote Leave campaign spent £3.5m on recruiting Canadian tech company AggregateIQ (AIQ), which specialises in highly-targeted Facebook advertising, the Telegraph reported. Meanwhile, the Observer is investigating the connection between the unofficial Leave.EU campaign and online profiling specialists Cambridge Analytica.

Yet unlike TV and doorstep advertising, the equivalent on Facebook in particular faces little regulation and minimal media scrutiny. This is despite claims from some campaigners that misleading Facebook ads pose a greater threat than ‘fake news’.

Who Targets Me? is crowdsourcing data to expose the full extent of the practice and the pervasiveness of so-called ‘dark ads’ - advertising that is only seen by its intended recipients.

It is gathering data on what messages the main political parties are inserting in to voters’ Facebook feeds, which is based on personal information they have already made public online.

To do this, Who Targets Me? is encouraging volunteers to add their free software to a Google Chrome browser.

The campaign - set up by Sam Jeffers and Louis Knight-Webb - was only launched in the week the general election was called, but is already being sent thousands of political adverts a day that have been uniquely targeted. It also has volunteers in the vast majority of constituencies.