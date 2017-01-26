Facebook is famously cautious when it comes to introducing new ads into its roster of platforms. Ever since the site first launched, the logic has been: make the service cool, even integral to people’s lives, before monetising their data.

With Messenger recently passing the billion user mark, it was inevitable that ads would soon follow. But we didn’t expect them to look quite like this.

In a blogpost, Eddie Zhang, a product manager at Facebook, announced a “very small test” in Australia and Thailand of pretty hefty adverts displayed on the Messenger home screen, just below the recent conversations unit.