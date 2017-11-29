The notification, which has been shared on social media, reads: “Please upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face.

Instead of standard testing methods that ask you to decipher muddled numbers or correctly tick stock images, Mark Zuckerberg has been asking for something a bit more personal - a photograph of your face.

In an effort to combat fake users, spam and Russian propaganda , Facebook have reportedly introduced a new type of captcha test.

a friend sent me this: Facebook is now locking users out of account features, then demanding that those users "verify" their account to get back in by scanning an image of their face. AN IMAGE OF THEIR FACE. pic.twitter.com/T4TIsJFxX8

To prove you’re not a bot, the social network runs tests on the selfie you provide and matches it to those they have on file to authenticate your profile. In a similar way to Apple Face ID on the iPhone X which also uses your face as a login metric.

In a statement to HuffPost UK, Facebook said this was a measure from their “abuse-fighting team” deployed in order to “help us catch suspicious activity at various points of interaction on the site” and was “one way” they are doing this.

But users still aren’t happy, because although Facebook presumably has lots of your personal pictures already, this move raises questions about security.

Something which, cybersecurity expert and Sophos senior technologist Paul Ducklin says is valid.

Why should I be worried about this move? Ducklin explained: “Many people are freaking out because it feels so personal, and because you have to trust Facebook to delete the picture afterwards. But I don’t like this approach for a different reason - it feels to me like a false sense of security - a bit like using your birthday as a security question. “After all, the very people you might most want to guard your account against, such as ex-boyfriends or girlfriends, grudge-bearing colleagues, and so on - are the same people who might very well have their own, unique, clear photos of you handy on their phones from the days before the relationship went sour.” “And if you try to make up a synthetic image to represent yourself - like inventing a fake birthday - you might end up locking yourself out of your own account, if it turns out that Facebook requires a fresh image each time, as you imagine they would.” “Facebook needs to be much clearer about how this new system works, and whether you can opt out and go for a different, albeit stricter, re-verification process instead.”

Not only is this frustrating users who don’t want to submit this data, but it is also stopping people using the platform.

This is because the automated process seems to lock people out of their accounts for hours at a time, until the internal authentication has been completed, according to reports by a user on Reddit.