Facebook has today unveiled a powerful new range of tools designed to help prevent the non-consensual sharing of intimate images on Facebook, a malicious act often referred to as “revenge porn”. Included in those tools are new ‘photo-matching’ technologies that will allow Facebook’s systems to automatically detect when a person tries to upload an already-reported image or video onto any of their platforms.

Facebook

Antigone Davis, Head of Global Safety at Facebook today revealed how the company will work to prevent revenge porn from being shared on its platforms. Once a person sees an image or video that they believe was shared without their permission they can report that photo. Trained representatives from Facebook’s Community Operations team will then review the image and if it does violate the site’s Community Standards the image/video will be taken down and the user who posted it will have their account suspended. This is where the new tools come into play. If a person then tries to upload it again onto Facebook, Messenger or Instagram a new photo-matching technology will recognise the image and prevent that person from uploading it. Facebook then notifies that user that what they’re trying to upload violates its policies.