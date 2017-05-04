A photograph capturing the moment a teenage girl Scout stood up to a Neo Nazi to explain why nationalism “makes no sense” has been shared thousands of times.

Neo Nazis marched in Brno in the Czech Republic on Monday and amateur photographer Vladimír Čičmanec snapped the moment 16-year-old Girl Scout Lucie stood firm in the face of man from the far right.

The image was reminiscent of Birmingham woman Saffiyah Khan, who was pictured smiling whilst confronting an EDL demonstrator during a march through the city last month.

A short video posted to Facebook showed Lucie standing as the man remonstrated with her and leaned in close to her face to intimidate her.