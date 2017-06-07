All Sections
    07/06/2017 17:23 BST

    Father's Day Gifts: Grooming Products Dads Will Love (For Under £55)

    From oils to masks... 👌

    If you’re struggling to pick the perfect gift for Father’s Day then play it safe with a grooming product. 

    Men’s beauty has never been in better shape and according to eBay one in six Brits will buy their dads grooming related products this year, making it the second most popular gift (behind alcohol).

    From luxurious moisturisers and energising shave creams to timeless folding combs, we’ve searched the shops for the best finds, so you don’t have to.

    Polka Dot Images

    Take a look at our pick of the top gifts, that a dad will love: 

    • Dirty Action Man
      Lush
      £37.95 from Lush.
    • Clinique For Men Anti-Age Moisturiser 100ml
      Clinique
      £32.50 from Debenhams.
    • Classic Gentleman's Shaving Kit
      Not On The High Street
      £34.99 from Not On The High Street.
    • ClarinsMen Smooth Shave Foaming Gel
      Clarins
      £16 from Clarins.
    • Topman Sport Body Spray And Ear Phones Gift Set
      Topman
      £8 from Topman.
    • Kiehl's Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream - White Eagle
      Kiehls
      £16 from Kiehl's.
    • Mr Natty Lucky Dip Beard Kit
      Mr Natty
      £35 from John Lewis.
    • Chanel Bleu De Chanel Eau De Toilette Spray 50ml
      Chanel
      £52 from Harvey Nichols.
    • Origins Blade Runner Energising Shave Cream 150ml
      Origins
      £15 from Debenhams.
    • Kent Handmade Folding Comb
      ASOS
      £7 from ASOS.
    • London - Travel Size Kit
      Aesop
      £50 from Aesop.
    • Hello Handsome Bamboo Charcoal Mask
      ASOS
      £8 from ASOS.
    • L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Daily Skincare Kit
      LOreal
      £6 from Boots.
    • Philips Oneblade QP2530/25 With 4 Stubble Combs
      Philips
      £30.66 from Superdrug.
    • Dior Sauvage Spray Eau de Toilette 60ml
      Dior
      £52 from John Lewis.
    • The Great British Grooming Co. Beard Balm 50g
      The Great British Grooming Co
      £4.66 from Superdrug.
    • Skin79 Green Tea Clay Mask 95ML
      Skin79
      £15.90 from Mankind.
    • Wahl - Wet 'n' Dry Nasal Trimmer - Satin
      Wahl
      £7.49 from Harvey Nichols.
    • Anthony Deep Pore Cleansing Clay 90g
      Anthony
      £23 from Harvey Nichols.
    • BaByliss For Men 6 In 1 Personal Grooming Kit
      BaByliss
      £13.99 from Boots.

