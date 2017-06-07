If you’re struggling to pick the perfect gift for Father’s Day then play it safe with a grooming product.

Men’s beauty has never been in better shape and according to eBay one in six Brits will buy their dads grooming related products this year, making it the second most popular gift (behind alcohol).

From luxurious moisturisers and energising shave creams to timeless folding combs, we’ve searched the shops for the best finds, so you don’t have to.