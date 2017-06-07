If you’re struggling to pick the perfect gift for Father’s Day then play it safe with a grooming product.
Men’s beauty has never been in better shape and according to eBay one in six Brits will buy their dads grooming related products this year, making it the second most popular gift (behind alcohol).
From luxurious moisturisers and energising shave creams to timeless folding combs, we’ve searched the shops for the best finds, so you don’t have to.
Take a look at our pick of the top gifts, that a dad will love:
-
Dirty Action ManLush
-
Clinique For Men Anti-Age Moisturiser 100mlClinique
-
Classic Gentleman's Shaving KitNot On The High Street
-
ClarinsMen Smooth Shave Foaming GelClarins
-
Topman Sport Body Spray And Ear Phones Gift SetTopman
-
Kiehl's Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream - White EagleKiehls
-
Mr Natty Lucky Dip Beard KitMr Natty
-
Chanel Bleu De Chanel Eau De Toilette Spray 50mlChanel
-
Origins Blade Runner Energising Shave Cream 150mlOrigins
-
Kent Handmade Folding CombASOS
-
London - Travel Size KitAesop
-
Hello Handsome Bamboo Charcoal MaskASOS
-
L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Daily Skincare KitLOreal
-
Philips Oneblade QP2530/25 With 4 Stubble CombsPhilips
-
Dior Sauvage Spray Eau de Toilette 60mlDior
-
The Great British Grooming Co. Beard Balm 50gThe Great British Grooming Co
-
Skin79 Green Tea Clay Mask 95MLSkin79
-
Wahl - Wet 'n' Dry Nasal Trimmer - SatinWahl
-
Anthony Deep Pore Cleansing Clay 90gAnthony
-
BaByliss For Men 6 In 1 Personal Grooming KitBaByliss