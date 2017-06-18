Heartbreaking tributes have been left near Grenfell Tower for fathers and grandfathers caught up in the tragedy.
Father’s Day cards can be seen nestled among the growing number of flowers, tributes and candles being placed near the Latymer Community Centre on Sunday.
One of the cards has “My amazing Dad” on the front, and inside it reads: “Love you lots, never forget you, RIP your son Lee.”
Another reads “Dad, the man, the myth, the legend” on the front, with “This will never be forgotten. This will never be let go. We will stay strong because you was strong and never gave up. RIP dad, love Charlie, Alfie, Harry, Tony and Disson” on the inside, the Press Association reports.
After fire ravaged the 24-storey block in the early hours of Wednesday, Scotland Yard has said at least 58 people have died, or are missing and presumed dead.
Many others have been left homeless by the blaze, which virtually destroyed the tower.
As the community grieves for their lost neighbours, friends and family, the number of tributes left close to the tower has been growing in the days since the inferno.
Amongst the poignant cards left in memory of lost loved ones, some of the posters and messages also express anger and dismay.
In a bid to demand answers, one includes a list of names featuring individuals at Kensington and Chelsea Council, such as the chief executive and leader, which includes their salaries and time in post.