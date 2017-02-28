Fearne Cotton Learns About The Power Of Online Influencers Ahead Of Her 'Fearne On Fashion' Pop-Up

So she used her trip to Paris Fashion Week to do a bit of detective work while on the Alexis Mabille FROW.

Fearne Cotton wanted to investigate the internet’s power to influence trends , ahead of her ‘Fearne On Fashion’ pop-up shop.

Cotton sought advice from influencers Vanessa Hong, creative director of The Haute Pursuit, who runs her own online shop of hand-picked pieces, and Caroline Parnot, who blogs at pardonmyobsession.com.

She also spoke to Mabille to find out what designers really think about the impact of social media influencers.

“We are in a world like this now, we can’t find against it,” he explained. “And in a sense it’s normal.”

Leading Cotton to conclude: “I’ll definitely be using the power of social media to share my excitement about my pop-up sale.”

Fearne Cotton has delved behind the scenes of the fashion industry for a revealing new video series premiering on The Huffington Post UK Style. In the 10-part ‘Fearne On Fashion’ series Cotton shares an eye-opening insight into the chaos of Fashion Week, the virtues of vintage and what drives us to buy the latest high street trends in droves.