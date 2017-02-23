Fearne Cotton Reveals When And Where Her 'Fearne On Fashion' Pop-Up Shop Will Be

Fearne Cotton has revealed when and where her fashion pop-up shop will be held.

Cotton has been curating a collection of statement pieces from the likes of Matthew Williamson archive, William Vintage, Mary’s Living and Giving Shop and her very own wardrobe, which will be available to buy on Friday 3 March at River Island Style Studio in Marble Arch, London.

Cotton revealed the details on Instagram on Thursday 23 February, adding that she is “so excited”.