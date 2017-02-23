Fearne Cotton Reveals When And Where Her 'Fearne On Fashion' Pop-Up Shop Will Be

Fearne Cotton has revealed when and where her fashion pop-up shop will be held.
Cotton has been curating a collection of statement pieces from the likes of Matthew Williamson archive, William Vintage, Mary’s Living and Giving Shop and her very own wardrobe, which will be available to buy on Friday 3 March at River Island Style Studio in Marble Arch, London.
Cotton revealed the details on Instagram on Thursday 23 February, adding that she is “so excited”.
All proceeds raised from sales at the pop-up will be donated to Save The Children UK.
Scroll through Cotton’s Instagram gallery above for a sneak peak of some of the items that will be on sale, including these sunglasses adorned Charlotte Olympia pumps.
Details of store opening times will follow soon.
Fearne Cotton has delved behind the scenes of the fashion industry for a revealing new video series premiering on The Huffington Post UK Style. In the 10-part ‘Fearne On Fashion’ series Cotton shares an eye-opening insight into the chaos of Fashion Week, the virtues of vintage and what drives us to buy the latest high street trends in droves.