Fearne Cotton And Mollie King Take On A Vintage Shopping Challenge In 'Fearne On Fashion'

Fearne Cotton teamed up with The Saturdays’ Mollie King to undertake a vintage shopping challenge for episode six of ‘Fearne On Fashion’.

Cotton wanted to put the expertise she’d gleaned from ‘The Vintage King’ William Banks-Blaney into practice, so she and King set out with £100 and 10 minutes to find each other an outfit at Blitz, Europe’s largest vintage store.

“This is not like designer shopping when you’re like: ‘oh I really want it but I should be feeding my children’, this is like: ‘Bargains!’” explains a very excited Cotton.