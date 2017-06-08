Felicity Jones debuted a super sparkly diamond ring on the red carpet amid engagement rumours.

The actress - who’s known for her roles in ‘The Theory Of Everything’ and ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ - has yet to confirm whether or not she is engaged to her partner Charles Guard.

But the ring, which featured a large round-cut diamond placed on a delicate gold band, looked elegantly sophisticated.

Walking the red carpet at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards on Tuesday 6 June at Berkeley Square Gardens, the actress opted for a halter neck-style chic black gown by Christian Dior.