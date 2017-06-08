All Sections
    08/06/2017 12:12 BST

    Felicity Jones Debuts Her 'Engagement Ring' On The Red Carpet

    Bling 💍 💍 💍 💍

    Felicity Jones debuted a super sparkly diamond ring on the red carpet amid engagement rumours. 

    The actress - who’s known for her roles in ‘The Theory Of Everything’ and ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ - has yet to confirm whether or not she is engaged to her partner Charles Guard. 

    But the ring, which featured a large round-cut diamond placed on a delicate gold band, looked elegantly sophisticated. 

    Walking the red carpet at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards on Tuesday 6 June at Berkeley Square Gardens, the actress opted for a halter neck-style chic black gown by Christian Dior

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Felicity Jones attends the Glamour Women of The Year awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6 2017 in London, England.
    David M Benett via Getty Images
    Felicity Jones attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2017 in Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6 2017 in London, England.

    Our engagement ring buying habits are changing, according to recent research conducted by insurance house, Allianz.

    And it’s millennials leading the way by opting for coloured stones, such as rubies, sapphires and emeralds, due to ethical, financial and creative tastes. 

    They want to know the ‘who, what, where and when’ of their jewellery purchases - and it has been causing a stir within the industry in recent years, as companies have altered their policies. 

