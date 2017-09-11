Fenty x Puma Wipes The Floor At New York Fashion Week: Luxury Sportswear With A Throwback Twist

Rihanna’s collaboration Puma is giving us Baywatch-meets-Iron-Man-athletes-on-the-moon-vibes. But in a good way.
The singer’s collection was showcased in a sports-luxe extravaganza on Sunday 10 September during New York Fashion Week.
The collection consisted of snug fitting sports tops, hiking-friendly anorkas in bold colours and flip flop stilettos. Like your secondary school gym wear, but elevated.
Riri’s contribution to Puma’s roster was quotidian enough to be wearable, but the styling verged on over-the-top, which of course made it fashionable.
Rihanna made a grand entrance on a motorbike wearing a green ensemble and shades.
Rihanna’s makeup (Fenty, obvs) complimented her outfit perfectly, with a pink lip and subtly purple shadow. Her hair gave us ’90s R’n’B vibes.
The slick hair, subtly shimmering makeup and styling was on point.
Puma boasted about the event on their Instagram page, to which some fans responded with encouraging comments like “it’s a sad day to be poor lol” and “So cool, I think I’ll live in this gear.”
Take a look at some of our favourite looks from the show: