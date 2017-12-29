Friends of a woman who was found murdered in north London’s Finsbury Park has paid tribute to her, saying they are “heartbroken”. Iuliana Tudos, whose body was found on Wednesday in an outbuilding in the park, was described as “very kind, fun, life-loving and oh so young”. The 22-year-old died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury, a post-mortem examination found.

PA Wire/PA Images Iuliana Tudos was found dead in Finsbury Park on Wednesday

A murder inquiry is now underway, but no arrests have yet been made. Senya Taylor had known Tudos for about three years after meeting and sharing a love for music. The Press Association reported that she said: “She was so young and friendly, she could make friends with anyone she met very easily. “If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have met the love of my life too, which I’m forever grateful for.” Tudos, who police said was of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen by friends at around 8pm on 24 December when she headed for a bus home from Camden. She was due to meet them at a friend’s home in Enfield, north-east London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there, but never arrived.

PA Wire/PA Images Police believe Tudos may have been attacked on Christmas Eve

“When I heard (of) her going missing, straight away that rang a bell because no-one I know is more responsible than she is,” said Ms Taylor. “She couldn’t just disappear. She would always find a way to get in touch or get online or say she’s OK, always insisted to let her know you got home safe too.” Friends have also paid tribute to Ms Tudos on social media. “Dear best friend, thank you for being amazing,” wrote Eleni Sakka, alongside a photograph of her with Ms Tudos that she posted on Facebook. Social media has also helped spread an online fundraising drive to pay for Ms Tudos’s funeral, which reached its £4,000 target within 11 hours. Neighbour Sebastian Jonathan said: “She was a very nice person, young and gorgeous. “I met her twice when she came over for beers when we had barbecues last summer. “The police refused to give me any information, I had to Google it to see that she was the one found in the park.”

PA Wire/PA Images A police officer outside Tudos' house, which was near the park