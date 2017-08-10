Around 700,000 eggs from Dutch farms implicated in the Fipronil contamination scare have been distributed to Britain, many thousands more than first estimated, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

Products that used Dutch eggs are now being withdrawn from sale, but the FSA admitted many of the items which included affected eggs will now have been consumed.

Among the products withdrawn are egg salads from Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda, and sandwiches from Waitrose and Morrisons.

Contamination with Fipronil, a ‘toxic’ insecticide, was reported by poultry farms in Europe, including in the Netherlands and Germany, last month.

It is believed that Fipronil, used to kill fleas, lice, ticks, roaches and mites, was inadvertently mixed with a cleaning product routinely used in chicken coops.

It comes as Dutch authorities arrested two men after an investigation into the use of the insecticide in poultry farms amid the growing scandal.

Fipronil is banned in products used around food-producing animals.