Five Bits Of Buried Bad News From The Last Week Of Parliament

Today marks the last day of term for MPs, as Parliament prepares to break for a six-week long recess.

It’s not unusual to see governments rush out unpopular announcements quietly in written and oral statements from ministers - often cramming dozens of announcements into the final few days of business - and this summer is no exception.

Here are five bits of bad news Theresa May would rather people weren’t talking about:

1. Child refugees

The Home Office has been under pressure for several months to reverse its decision to scrap the Dubs scheme, which was set up to allow the UK to assist vulnerable children fleeing conflict alone.

While the government initially said it had capacity to offer 480 places - revising the figure up from the original 350 - it emerged no youngsters have been taken in the UK under the scheme this year.

In 2016, 200 children came to the country and cross-party politicians, including Yvette Cooper and Tim Farron, have this week written to the prime minister to ask her to keep the scheme open.