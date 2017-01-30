Six Of The Top Ten UK Cities Most Reliant On The EU Voted Leave

Six of the ten UK cities most dependent on selling their exports to the EU voted to leave, a major report has found.

Plymouth, Mansfield, Swansea, Sunderland, Warrington and Nottingham are among the cities most reliant on EU markets, according to new research by think tank Centre for Cities.

But all six voted to leave in the EU referendum, despite sending between 59 and 68 percent of their exports to the bloc.

Plymouth, ranked second in terms of its reliance on EU trade, voted leave by 60 percent, while Mansfield, ranked fourth, voted out by a whopping 71 percent.

Swansea voted leave by 52 percent, Nottingham by 51 percent, Sunderland by 61 percent, and Warrington by 54 percent.

An average 46 percent of all UK cities’ goods and service exports head to the EU, the report found. Hull is the only urban centre that does not have the EU as its biggest trading partner.