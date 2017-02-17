A girl on ‘The Secret Life Of 5-Year-Olds’ has impressed the internet with her empowering comments about feminism and women’s rights.

Eva, who appears in the Channel 4 fly-on-the-wall documentary, schooled others on women’s right to vote and gender equality.

A montage of her best feminist clips were put together on Twitter, and people can’t get enough of her sheer brilliance.

In the show Eva taught fellow classmate Jude how to do some karate moves, to show him “what girls are really made of”. She directed his kicks, punches and explained that karate is “definitely for boys and girls”.

And it paid off, seeing as Jude later said: “She was very tough and very strong, like the hulk.”