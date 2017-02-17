A girl on ‘The Secret Life Of 5-Year-Olds’ has impressed the internet with her empowering comments about feminism and women’s rights.
Eva, who appears in the Channel 4 fly-on-the-wall documentary, schooled others on women’s right to vote and gender equality.
A montage of her best feminist clips were put together on Twitter, and people can’t get enough of her sheer brilliance.
In the show Eva taught fellow classmate Jude how to do some karate moves, to show him “what girls are really made of”. She directed his kicks, punches and explained that karate is “definitely for boys and girls”.
And it paid off, seeing as Jude later said: “She was very tough and very strong, like the hulk.”
Later in the programme, Eva and Jude were asked why girls can’t be scientists.
When Jude replied that it’s because they “make silly potions”, Eva responded: “I extracted the DNA from a banana once.”
Of course she did, the little hero.
Eva was also clued up on rights for women and the importance of voting. When asked what’s important for girls when they grow up, she responded: “They go to work and vote, definitely.
“Girls used to not vote and there were these girls who fought to vote but they got killed. It’s very important for girls to vote otherwise that will happen again.”
True that.
And we’re not the only ones who think so.