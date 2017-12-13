Remember The Children Whose Presents Will Be Placed Under Another Family’s Christmas Tree

As you prepare for a jolly family Christmas, spare a thought for the children whose presents will be placed under another family’s tree. This year more than 65,000 children and young people in the UK will spend Christmas separated from their own families, living in foster care. While foster families will do everything they can to make it a special day, Christmas can be the most difficult time for looked after children, and for the people who care for them.

It is the time of year when separation from mums and dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles and even siblings can become unbearable. No matter what has gone before, whatever the circumstances of the placement, this is the moment when the sense of loss is the deepest. And seeing presents under the tree with your name tag, alongside unfamiliar names of well-meaning but distant folk, compounds feelings of loneliness.

Visitors come and go, each one greeted with love and affection and invited to make themselves at home. There is a bond, a history of shared experiences, between them and the foster family, likely to mean little to a recently arrived boy or girl. Family traditions have to be explained, and anecdotes make no sense because, well, you had to be there, didn’t you … As the house fills, there are fewer places to hide. Guests mean well, they want to get to know you. Except they don’t, not really. For the truth might be too awful. And this is Christmas.

Contact sessions with birth family members over Christmas can be harrowing, sometimes too long, often not long enough. Celebrating Christmas in a council office or a library is a joyless affair, knowing that the clock is ticking as you exchange presents with loved ones under the watchful eye of a contact supervisor. How can you describe your own Christmas when your own mum or dad have never seen where you live, and the reason you are there is so painful? Saying goodbye is gut-wrenching, and returning to a stranger’s home in a stranger’s car chokes the Christmas spirit.