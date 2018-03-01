A trendy restaurant chain has given away thousands of free pizzas as part of a drive to help the homeless during this week’s extreme weather.

Franco Manca announced the initiative last week amid safety concerns for rough sleepers in the face of the “Beast from the East”.

The chain tweeted out an appeal for orders, asking its followers to “pls tweet us if you know anyone who could do with some warming pizza on us during the week”.

Sandro Spahiu, the chain’s operations manager, told HuffPost UK: “We already support homeless people by giving them our spare pizzas, so this just made perfect sense.”

The chain said it has received hundreds of messages from charities and members of the public.